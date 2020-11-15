Soccer

Banyana Banyana: South Africa's Cosafa queens

Banyana Banyana record historic four-times-in-a-row cup final victory

The fact that Banyana Banyana were able to record a fourth Cosafa Women's Championship in a row is testimony to the wits of their irrepressible coach Desiree Ellis and the tournament's top goal scorer Sibulele Holweni.



Holweni, 19, a student at the Western Cape University, scored her eighth goal when she opened the scoring for Banyana in their 2-1 victory over Botswana at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday...