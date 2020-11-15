Soccer
Banyana Banyana: South Africa's Cosafa queens
Banyana Banyana record historic four-times-in-a-row cup final victory
15 November 2020 - 00:00
The fact that Banyana Banyana were able to record a fourth Cosafa Women's Championship in a row is testimony to the wits of their irrepressible coach Desiree Ellis and the tournament's top goal scorer Sibulele Holweni.
Holweni, 19, a student at the Western Cape University, scored her eighth goal when she opened the scoring for Banyana in their 2-1 victory over Botswana at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.