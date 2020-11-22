Sport

General

Long road back for amateur boxing

David Isaacson Sports reporter
22 November 2020 - 00:00

The interim executive in charge of local amateur boxing is facing an administrative nightmare as it tries to complete run-of-the-mill tasks like organising trials next month to determine an Olympic squad.

The problem is obtaining financial records and equipment from the past board that resigned in disgrace early this year...

