Soccer

Liverpool cramped for style by Brighton

A stoppage time penalty from Pascal Gross left Liverpool frustrated as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Brighton yesterday after a Diogo Jota goal looked to have secured a win for Jurgen Klopp's side.



Gross drilled home his spot kick after a pitchside monitor review saw Andy Robertson punished for kicking the foot of Danny Welbeck. Liverpool had earlier seen two goals ruled out by Var...