Sport

Soccer

Liverpool cramped for style by Brighton

29 November 2020 - 00:00 By reuters

A stoppage time penalty from Pascal Gross left Liverpool frustrated as they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Brighton yesterday after a Diogo Jota goal looked to have secured a win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Gross drilled home his spot kick after a pitchside monitor review saw Andy Robertson punished for kicking the foot of Danny Welbeck. Liverpool had earlier seen two goals ruled out by Var...

