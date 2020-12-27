Sport

Soccer

Vardy equaliser ends Manchester United’s winning streak

27 December 2020 - 00:00 By Reuters

Jamie Vardy struck the equaliser as Leicester City came back twice to end Manchester United ’s away winning streak of 10 games in the English Premier League with a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium yesterday.

Marcus Rashford put United ahead in the 23rd minute and Harvey Barnes equalised. Bruno Fernandes restored the lead in the 79th minute, but Vardy levelled...

