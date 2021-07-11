Rugby
British & Irish Lions thump Sharks again
11 July 2021 - 00:00
Victory for the British & Irish Lions in their clash against the Sharks at Loftus was never in doubt.
They won 71-31, though their path was smoothed by a Sharks team that operated with just 14 players in the second half. They scored 11 tries but they were too loose in the first half but reset and hit their straps in the second...
