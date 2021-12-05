General

The ugly side behind AB’s jaw-dropping shots

Worshipped for his talent, he left a complicated legacy

Like a fart in the wind, AB de Villiers disappeared into the world of retirement with a 184-word statement on his widely followed social media platforms that boasts more than 24-million followers.



No fanfare, no press conference where he battled to control the tears flowing down his cheeks while bidding an emotional goodbye to the sport he dazzled with his outrageous talent and which repaid him with fame and fortune...