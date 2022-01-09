Soccer
AFCON: Football to the sound of drums
World superstars out to prove themselves the best in Africa
09 January 2022 - 00:01
African superstars who light up leagues around the world will display exceptional skills as the chase to emerge as the supreme kings of the Confederation of African Football castle under a fizz of confetti on February 6 commences today.
A total of 23 teams, chief among them Egypt and Senegal — led by the Liverpool duo of Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane — will attempt to wrest the Africa Cup of Nations from the grip of holders Algeria...
