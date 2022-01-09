Soccer

AFCON: Football to the sound of drums

World superstars out to prove themselves the best in Africa

African superstars who light up leagues around the world will display exceptional skills as the chase to emerge as the supreme kings of the Confederation of African Football castle under a fizz of confetti on February 6 commences today.



A total of 23 teams, chief among them Egypt and Senegal — led by the Liverpool duo of Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane — will attempt to wrest the Africa Cup of Nations from the grip of holders Algeria...