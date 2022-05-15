Rugby
Cheetahs power to ninth straight win in Currie Cup
Fynn's Sharks come up short for the second week running
15 May 2022 - 00:00
The Cheetahs remain unbeaten as they powered to their ninth Currie Cup win of the season with a 44-15 victory over the Sharks in Bloemfontein yesterday. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.