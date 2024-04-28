Cricket
Proteas to lean heavily on fast bowlers for T20 World Cup
Walter has been following the T20 Challenge via YouTube from New Zealand
28 April 2024 - 00:00
The most difficult part of Rob Walter’s job happens in the next few days as he informs those who thought they were on the brink of selection why they won’t be travelling to the US for the T20 World Cup. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.