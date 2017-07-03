The gifts are coming! Minnie gets ready for Umembeso

TV personality Minnie Dlamini is gearing up for a "private" traditional gift-giving ceremony, or umembeso, ahead of her wedding later this year.

According to Sunday Sun, Minnie's family will host a delegation from her fiancé's family this weekend for the ceremony.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Minnie's manager Sarit Tomlinson confirmed that the ceremony would take place but refused to divulge any further details, saying it was a private affair.

"My client's ceremony is not a public event but a private one for close friends and family. Thus we will not be disclosing the venue nor the date," she said.

Minnie and her fiancé Quinton Jones are reportedly set to tie the knot in September, after announcing their engagement in December last year.

The couple's wedding plans came under the spotlight recently when it was reported that TV rights to the ceremony were sold to Multichoice for R6 million. Both the broadcaster and Minnie's team denied this but confirmed that they were in the midst of negotiations.

