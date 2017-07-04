Inside Cassper's 'insane' studio session with French Montana

He explained that they started the session by listening to a few beats and bouncing possible lyrics off of each other.

"It was so dope. We were just sitting there and having a really good time. We would listen to this beat I chose and just had turns dropping bars (lyrics) to it. We pressed record and let it work. It felt so relaxed, like we were family just hanging out," he added.

Cassper described the finished track as a "wavy fun" song that "will get people dancing".

He joked that the process was so relaxed the pair didn't even discuss who the song belonged to.

"I'm not sure if I will release it or he will. I might keep it for the next album like I did with the track with (The Roots rapper) Black Thought," he explained.

Cassper, who is among the top rappers in Africa has also collaborated with US musicians Talib Kweli and The Game.

