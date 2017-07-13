Mandoza's wife steps away from Mzwakhe Mbuli fiasco

Mandoza's widow, Mpho has distanced herself from the controversy involving Mzwakhe Mbuli, after the music veteran was accused of trying to scam Mandoza's family out of thousands of rand.

In a string of tweets sports personality Thabiso Mosia claimed that Mzwakhe offered help to grieving families by asking government departments for money, but would allegedly pocket most of the money. Thabiso said Mzwakhe allegedly tried to pull the same antics shortly after Mandoza's death.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Mpho was overcome with emotion and made it crystal clear that his family wanted nothing to do with the debacle.

She labelled the fiasco a Mickey Mouse show and said she wanted her husband to rest in peace.

"It's hardly a year since Mandoza passed on and people are busy dragging my husband's name in their stupid fights. This whole thing is opening old wounds and we don't need it," she said.

Thabiso spoke out in the wake of Ray Phiri's death and warned the family to be wary.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Mzwakhe denied the allegations and challenged Thabiso to lay charges against him. [Read that story here]