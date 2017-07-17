TshisaLIVE

Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza

17 July 2017 - 11:06 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper still can't believe the love he got from Paris Hilton
Cassper Nyovest has been living his best life in Ibiza and just when he thought it couldn't get any better, international star Paris Hilton showed him love and apparently told him he smells good.

The rapper could not believe the encounter with the star and went on to gush about Paris the entire weekend.

Cassper had been sharing his glamorous vacation on his social media platforms, leaving many green with envy and others inspired. Local celebrities such as DJ Tira and DJ Bongz tweeted the rapper, saying his "good life" was long overdue.

Watch some of his Insta stories here: Lol Buenos dias!

