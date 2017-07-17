Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza
Cassper Nyovest has been living his best life in Ibiza and just when he thought it couldn't get any better, international star Paris Hilton showed him love and apparently told him he smells good.
The rapper could not believe the encounter with the star and went on to gush about Paris the entire weekend.
.@ParisHilton just told me I smell good!!! Boys I've made it hey!!! This is fame baby!!! Haha!!! Y'all thought I was playing with Fah Fah!!!— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) July 16, 2017
Here's the video of .@ParisHilton telling me i smell good. Just incase you thought I was taking you for a ride. Fly African boy!!! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/AW7Xx2jifD— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) July 16, 2017
Boys!!! .@ParisHilton came out to see .@RealBlackCoffee . Been hearing she's a fan of the broer and tonight I cav'd it myself!!! Upper!!!🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ejczx0jvBm— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) July 16, 2017
Cassper had been sharing his glamorous vacation on his social media platforms, leaving many green with envy and others inspired. Local celebrities such as DJ Tira and DJ Bongz tweeted the rapper, saying his "good life" was long overdue.
Watch some of his Insta stories here: Lol Buenos dias!
