DJ Sbu adds some Vrrrrrpha to his MoFaya range

DJ Sbu's desire to become a billionaire evidently increases by the second and the entrepreneur has now launched a 'premium' version of MoFaya that he says is inspired by the hustle in the hood to be better.

The DJ told TshisaLIVE that his new 'Vrrrrrpha' MoFaya drink was his attempt to offering the young black people local beverage choices when they open the fridges at their local retailers.

"I'm obviously excited. Every new product we launch is well-thought-out and it's all because whenever I go to the hood I am inspired to remind them that being a billionaire is not a far fetched dream. Of course we need to work hard, but I'm hoping that I am leading by example. That's why MoFaya keeps growing," he said.

The local invention is Sbu's version of a lemon and orange flavoured energy drink. He boasts that it will be available nationally at all filling stations come September 1, a first in South Africa he claims.

Vrrrrrpha is slang used to describe a fast car and the sound it makes as it takes off.

Sbu said he knew that people who buy his products are always on the move and that they, without question, would understand the association of MoFaya to a fast car.