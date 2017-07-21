Donald admits his visual album hurt his pockets

Creating and releasing a visual album is not kind on the pockets as singer Donald found out. The singer said he went through a lot to bring his visual album to life, including financial strain.

Speaking to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk, Donald said doing a visual album was both emotionally and financially straining.

"Doing the album took such a toll on me - it was financially taxing. There was a time where I actually did not know where I would get money for the next music video. I considered selling a lot of things, trust me, because I wanted my fans to be proud of me," he said.

Donald explained that he was willing to sacrifice a lot of things to remind South Africans that they are capable of doing anything. He said he wanted to do "ground breaking" things in the music industry and they are financially taxing.

The musician released SA's first ever visual album in May to much applause. Entitled Something More, it had 10 songs and 10 videos.

He added that he could never bring himself to brag about the money he makes or his wealth because that is "not who he is".

"I have thought about flexing about my money. Like posting my car or saying 'hey look what I bought' but I can't. It's just not me. I just don't think I would be able to stand for it or to carry it. Rappers carry that sort of thing better," he said.

