Double tragedy: Dumi Masilela's aunt dies after hearing of actor's death

The family of late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela have confirmed that the actor's aunt died shortly after hearing about his death on Thursday.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, family spokesperson Mpumi Phillips confirmed that the aunt had died at the family home after hearing the news. She was Dumi's father's sister and was still mourning the death of her brother last year.

"We can confirm that Dumi's aunt has died but the family will not elaborate further than this," Mpumi said.

Dumi, who played the role of Sfiso Ngema on Rhythm City, died in hospital on Thursday after being shot in an attempted hijacking on Wednesday night

He was visiting a friend in Tembisa at the time. He parked his car in a road when a black Jeep approached them. They tried to flee but the Jeep gave chase and the occupants opened fire.