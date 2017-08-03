TshisaLIVE

Double tragedy: Dumi Masilela's aunt dies after hearing of actor's death

03 August 2017 - 16:12 By Kyle Zeeman
Dumi Masilela's aunt died shortly after the young star's death on Thursday.
Dumi Masilela's aunt died shortly after the young star's death on Thursday.
Image: Via Dumi's Instagram

The family of late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela have confirmed that the actor's aunt died shortly after hearing about his death on Thursday.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, family spokesperson Mpumi Phillips confirmed that the aunt had died at the family home after hearing the news. She was Dumi's father's sister and was still mourning the death of her brother last year.

"We can confirm that Dumi's aunt has died but the family will not elaborate further than this," Mpumi said.

Dumi, who played the role of Sfiso Ngema on Rhythm City, died in hospital on Thursday after being shot in an attempted hijacking on Wednesday night

He was visiting a friend in Tembisa at the time. He parked his car in a road when a black Jeep approached them. They tried to flee but the Jeep gave chase and the occupants opened fire. 

READ MORE:

From soccer player to singer and actor, Dumi was a triple threat gone too soon

The news of the sudden death of Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela has left the country shocked. Dumi was more than just an actor, having showcased his ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Police appeal for leads in Dumi Masilela murder case

Police have appealed to members of the Tembisa community to come forward with any leads on the occupants of the black Jeep who opened fire and killed ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

'Simz thought Dumi would live, that he'd come out of surgery': Masilela spokesperson

The widow of late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela, Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema, held her husband and tried to comfort him in the hours leading to his death ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

He always lifted my sad soul: Tributes pour in for Dumi Masilela

Touching tributes from around the country flooded social media on thursday after news that Rhythm City actor Mdu Masilela had died in an attempted ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Tearful Connie Chiume: Crime has robbed us of Dumi Masilela

Actress Connie Chiume broke down as she expressed her sadness at the sudden death of young Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela after he was shot during ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Dumi Masilela 'fought for his life' after being shot in attempted hijacking

TshisaLIVE has confirmed that actor Dumi Masilela spent the night fighting for his life in hospital after being shot during an attempted hijacking in ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu wants to meet Robert Mugabe TshisaLIVE
  2. Tsekeleke's painful death: 'There was nothing more to cut - he was screaming ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Kwaito star Tsekeleke has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang explains why she cut Somizi out her life TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi mum on why Bonang broke-up with him TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Wayde Van Niekerk is ready to be the next Usain Bolt
Tributes pour in for Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela
X