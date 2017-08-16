TshisaLIVE

Mpho Maboi is happy to have a sport show that's 'for women all year round'

16 August 2017 - 15:25 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sport presenter Mpho Maboi is delighted to have a show dedicated to women all year round.
Sport presenter Mpho Maboi has shared her delight at being part of a solution when it comes to making platforms available to discuss all issues related to "women and sport". 

Mpho will join Udo Carelse as the co-host of The Ultimate Sport Show, which replaces Sport @6 with Robert Marawa on Metro Fm.  Mpho will host solo every Thursday  to tackle all things related to women in the sport industry.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Mpho admitted that the new gig comes with enormous pressure but insisted that it is a step in the right direction for women.

"Of course I am under pressure, but I am also extremely excited to be part of this. As women we have our own struggles and as women in sport there are issues we just didn't get a chance to discuss because we never had a platform just for them, issues on an off the field. I am happy that I am part of the solution," she said.

The presenter said that she is looking forward to 'both women and men supporting women in sport'. 

Mpho added that she is happy the announcement came in August where women in SA are being celebrated but she is happier that the show will be available all year. 

"I want to move and grow with my listeners as we engage, challenge, discuss and debate different issues. The talent is there, women like Caster [Semenya] for example epitomise excellence for women in sport but she still isn't getting the endorsements she deserves. Issues of equality for example need to be put on the table, luckily we will have the platform all year to do so, not just women's month," she said. 

