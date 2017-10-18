TshisaLIVE

'He trusted me with his brand’ - Zodwa sings Tira's praises

18 October 2017 - 15:42 By TshisaLIVE
Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu and DJ Tira, who has taken her under his wings
Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu and DJ Tira, who has taken her under his wings
Image: Via Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has described meeting DJ Tira as one of the blessings in life and has thanked him for trusting her with his brand.  

The entertainer and socialite, who has taken Mzansi and Africa by storm, said she had Tira to thank for the exposure he gave her.

She posted a picture of a quote which she accompanied with a sweet message dedicated to Tira.

"He trusted me with his brand as DJ Tira & Afrotainment. He never said udume kabi (you have a bad reputation) and I can't help you Zodwa Wabantu. He gave me an opportunity I have grown," she wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Zodwa said she appreciated the way  Tira helped her reach more people without asking her to change her identity.

"I'm not in this industry to make friends. I am always with people like Tira because he believed in me and his presence brings money in my account.

"To break through in Johannesburg, you have to look a certain way, with Peruvian hair and makeup and stuff. You have to be a 'it' girl but I was always awkward because I wasn't willing to be that girl."

Tira has previously also shared glowing remarks of Zodwa with TshisaLIVE.

"I never thought I would have one of my hottest properties being someone like Zodwa. She's phenomenal. Along with Tipcee, they are amazing artistes. Zodwa adds charisma at Afrotainment: She brings something and when she goes on stage everyone goes crazy. Excuse her for being too raw at times," he said.

