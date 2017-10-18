'He trusted me with his brand’ - Zodwa sings Tira's praises

"He trusted me with his brand as DJ Tira & Afrotainment. He never said udume kabi (you have a bad reputation) and I can't help you Zodwa Wabantu. He gave me an opportunity I have grown," she wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Zodwa said she appreciated the way Tira helped her reach more people without asking her to change her identity.

"I'm not in this industry to make friends. I am always with people like Tira because he believed in me and his presence brings money in my account.

"To break through in Johannesburg, you have to look a certain way, with Peruvian hair and makeup and stuff. You have to be a 'it' girl but I was always awkward because I wasn't willing to be that girl."

Tira has previously also shared glowing remarks of Zodwa with TshisaLIVE.

"I never thought I would have one of my hottest properties being someone like Zodwa. She's phenomenal. Along with Tipcee, they are amazing artistes. Zodwa adds charisma at Afrotainment: She brings something and when she goes on stage everyone goes crazy. Excuse her for being too raw at times," he said.