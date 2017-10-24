TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Inside Lungelo Nxele's fairytale baby shower

24 October 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Lungelo Nxele is expecting a baby boy any day now.
Lungelo Nxele is expecting a baby boy any day now.
Image: Via Lungelo's Instagram

Popular actress Lungelo Nxele is counting down the days till she welcomes a baby boy and to celebrate, her friends threw her a massive baby shower.

The actress, who became a household name after her role as Gugu, in Gugu no Andile (the Mzansi version of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet) posted pictures from the baby shower on social media and also shared snaps of her bare baby bump. 

In a separate post Lungelo shared her excitement about welcoming her bundle of joy and thanked her friends for organising the special day. 

"Yesterday my friends proved to me that it takes a village to raise a child. This baby is super blessed. I was surrounded by super moms who gave their best advice on how to raise a child. I am so grateful that God placed each and everyone of you in my life. My little chief is coming and my village awaits. My world is about to shake, be filled with laughter, tears, joy and all the emotions I am requested to go through as mother. With that being said, I would like to say I am ready, we are ready God. Bring him on," she wrote.

 

