Jub Jub warns about December party temptations

He said he hoped to be an inspiration to others to prove that you can change your life around and give hope.

The musician apologised for his actions after being released on parole in January and wrote a series of gospel-inspired songs as part of a new musical direction.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time of his release, his then business partner Pablo Sehloho said Jub Jub's music was reflective of the changes he had made in his life.

"His music has changed. He has grown because of his experiences and now wants to make music that people can really relate to. He no longer uses the same references about life. He is more responsible and wants to make a difference through his music."

His actions have inspired a number of fans and celebs, including actor Lesley Musina, who recently took to social media to praise the rapper.

"It was great seeing Molemo and listening to him after all these years. Experience is the best teacher. You get the test first and then the lesson after. Sometimes it takes losing everything to finally grow and find yourself. Hard lessons to learn. We could all take a chapter, not just a leaf, from his experience."