Jub Jub warns about December party temptations

22 November 2017 - 11:02 By TshisaLIVE
Jub Jub hopes that his fans won't make the same mistakes he did.
Jub Jub hopes that his fans won't make the same mistakes he did.
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram

While the December holidays are slowly creeping upon us, rapper Jub Jub has warned his fans to be cautious of the temptations that the festive season will bring.

Jub Jub, who is currently out on parole after he and his friend Themba Tshabalala killed four children while drag racing near a school in 2010, told Zkhiphani that he didn't want people to make the same mistakes he had.

"We are going into a rough season and everyone is going to be in the firing line. There are going to be parties, there are going to be people who do the mistakes that I did and there are going to be people who are going to get out of hand. And I just want people to be safe out there and look after themselves," he said.

He said he hoped to be an inspiration to others to prove that you can change your life around and give hope. 

The musician apologised for his actions after being released on parole in January and wrote a series of gospel-inspired songs as part of a new musical direction.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time of his release, his then business partner Pablo Sehloho said Jub Jub's music was reflective of the changes he had made in his life.

"His music has changed. He has grown because of his experiences and now wants to make music that people can really relate to. He no longer uses the same references about life. He is more responsible and wants to make a difference through his music."

His actions have inspired a number of fans and celebs, including actor Lesley Musina, who recently took to social media to praise the rapper.

"It was great seeing Molemo and listening to him after all these years. Experience is the best teacher. You get the test first and then the lesson after. Sometimes it takes losing everything to finally grow and find yourself. Hard lessons to learn. We could all take a chapter, not just a leaf, from his experience."

