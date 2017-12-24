TshisaLIVE

The celeb dictionary: 10 words celebrities invented in 2017

24 December 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi is the master of crafting a new words.
Image: Via Instagram

Keeping up with latest buzzwords can be difficult especially because there's a new word invented daily. From Vaseline to Please Call, some words are not as they seem in celebville and everything has a hip new meaning.

Here are just some words and phrases celebs helped invent or make popular this year:

SKA BA HEMISA

Made famous by: Cassper Nyovest

What does it mean? A tswana phrase meaning "don't let them breathe", it has come to mean a person is winning at life or slaying.

YENA AYA KWINI 

Made famous by: Majuli

What does it mean? A tsonga word meaning "where were you going?", it has come to mean that a person like attention.

BAFE

Made famous by: Bonang

What does it mean? A tswana phrase meaning "give them", it has come to be used to encourage someone to give an audience what they want.

SPLEDIRITIOUS 

Made famous by: Somizi

What does it mean? To be beyond excellent and greater than splendid.

MISSED CALL/ PLEASE CALL 

Made famous by: Penny Penny

What does it mean? -  'missed call' is used when a woman is wearing a long skirt, while  'please call' is used for a woman wearing a short skirt. 

VASELINE 

Made famous by: Zodwa Wabantu

What does it mean? To let hate slide off of you and live your life without fear of what others think.

SLEEPIST  

Made famous by: The People's Bae Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

What does it mean? A person or politician that is sleeping on the job

MO'GHURL

Made famous by: Bonang

What does it mean? A term of affection for someone's girl

LEGARE - Bonang "blade" on fleek

Made famous by: Bonang

What does it mean? A tswana phrase meaning "a blade", it has come to mean a person is winning at life or on fleek

GOLDIE BONE

Made famous by: Penny Penny

What does it mean? A person who is winning at life or who is confident, and is valuable like gold.

