The celeb dictionary: 10 words celebrities invented in 2017
Keeping up with latest buzzwords can be difficult especially because there's a new word invented daily. From Vaseline to Please Call, some words are not as they seem in celebville and everything has a hip new meaning.
Here are just some words and phrases celebs helped invent or make popular this year:
SKA BA HEMISA
Made famous by: Cassper Nyovest
What does it mean? A tswana phrase meaning "don't let them breathe", it has come to mean a person is winning at life or slaying.
YENA AYA KWINI
Made famous by: Majuli
What does it mean? A tsonga word meaning "where were you going?", it has come to mean that a person like attention.
BAFE
Made famous by: Bonang
What does it mean? A tswana phrase meaning "give them", it has come to be used to encourage someone to give an audience what they want.
SPLEDIRITIOUS
Made famous by: Somizi
What does it mean? To be beyond excellent and greater than splendid.
MISSED CALL/ PLEASE CALL
Made famous by: Penny Penny
What does it mean? - 'missed call' is used when a woman is wearing a long skirt, while 'please call' is used for a woman wearing a short skirt.
VASELINE
Made famous by: Zodwa Wabantu
What does it mean? To let hate slide off of you and live your life without fear of what others think.
SLEEPIST
Made famous by: The People's Bae Mbuyiseni Ndlozi
What does it mean? A person or politician that is sleeping on the job
MO'GHURL
Made famous by: Bonang
What does it mean? A term of affection for someone's girl
LEGARE - Bonang "blade" on fleek
Made famous by: Bonang
What does it mean? A tswana phrase meaning "a blade", it has come to mean a person is winning at life or on fleek
GOLDIE BONE
Made famous by: Penny Penny
What does it mean? A person who is winning at life or who is confident, and is valuable like gold.
