OPW IN MEMES: The wedding was beautiful, so was Kayise's 1st show

22 January 2018 - 10:05 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mr and Mrs Qoka had a beautiful wedding day.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic/Twitter

OPW fans had nothing but praise during Sunday night's episode of the show as presenter search winner Kayise Ngqula made her debut and they witnessed a beautiful union. 

Mandla and Mary tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony that impressed Twitter.  It seemed like it was love at first sight for Mandla. However, for Mary, it wasn’t quite the same but eventually she found herself smitten.

As with every episode, there were a couple of awkward moments, like when the couple said they wanted an "airplane" instead of a helicopter. 

Even though the bridal party looked amazing, Twitter could not ignore how the bride Kayise shined on her special day. 

