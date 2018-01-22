OPW IN MEMES: The wedding was beautiful, so was Kayise's 1st show
OPW fans had nothing but praise during Sunday night's episode of the show as presenter search winner Kayise Ngqula made her debut and they witnessed a beautiful union.
Mandla and Mary tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony that impressed Twitter. It seemed like it was love at first sight for Mandla. However, for Mary, it wasn’t quite the same but eventually she found herself smitten.
As with every episode, there were a couple of awkward moments, like when the couple said they wanted an "airplane" instead of a helicopter.
Even though the bridal party looked amazing, Twitter could not ignore how the bride Kayise shined on her special day.
#OurPerfectWedding— LORD BAELISH (@luckisto_l) January 21, 2018
Helicopter landed 5Km away from home pic.twitter.com/iaKzYsFcSY
What was the helicopter for?#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/8xUQxsvrA1— sonia Soso (@soniachipu) January 21, 2018
Lets take a moment and appreciate the New OPW presenter. 😍😢#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/MdEODRqO3U— Black Woman 👑 (@Mojadiie) January 21, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding at least the presenter is beautiful shem pic.twitter.com/brIJANNYti— ROLEX (@SandileShaban12) January 21, 2018
#OPW 's @KayiseNgqula is still so gorgeous... Help me black Jesus!!! \😣/ pic.twitter.com/r3YFgT0S2U— ibhubesi lensikazi (@SS_Sgudla) January 21, 2018
Wow what a beautiful First episode Kay :-) Looking forward to every sunday because we in safe hands #Simenyiwe @OPWMzansi #OPW @KayiseNgqula pic.twitter.com/d0Fs1ROygu— BATI🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Bati_Zo) January 21, 2018
First link she screamed it out, ngimuzwe ngise toilet😂🙈. From there on she reminded us ukuthi "simenyiwe" 😆Then totally killed the show!! Well done Kayise Ngqula!! This is what we mean when we say open up the industry! 👏👏👏 @Mzansimagic #OPW#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/PoxwQxX1FL— The Eazy-Ed🌐 (@eazyed47) January 21, 2018
