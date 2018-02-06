IN MEMES: The Queen's Vee & Brooke Logan - same WhatsApp group
As the love triangle between Vuyiswa, Jerry Maake and his son Bakang on The Queen heats up, Twitter has found striking similarities between Vuyiswa and Brooke Logan.
Just like The Bold and The Beautiful''s Brooke, Vuyiswa has found herself in an impossible situation between a father and son.
While Vuyiswa aka Vee finally decided that it was Jerry she loved instead of his son, Vuyiswa found out in last night's episode that she was pregnant and that Jerry was not the baby's father.
Twitter went banana's over Vee's surprise pregnancy and labelled her Brooke's long lost twin:
Vee is really playing a Brooke Logan with father and son #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/OInnpu0zEt— Future Billionaire (@Exotee) February 5, 2018
Vee is officially the Black Brooke Logan.... #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/WXuPvsOweN— Jordan (@Jordan39727737) February 5, 2018
Mzansi’s The Bold and Beautiful . #TheQueenMzansi meet Brooke . @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/LbDiUObISQ— Cape Town Twins (@CPTtwins) February 5, 2018
So kore Brooke Logan vele vele o tswere grand child ya boyfriend ya gae. Talk about confusing the enemy😂😂😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/16mhZBZLHq— Bae-Bee🐝 (@MbaIrvin) February 5, 2018
So if Jerry Marries Vuyiswa, Vuyiswa and Bakang's child will be Jerry's GrandChild at the same time Vuyiswa's and Bakangs child will be Bakangs half sibling #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/0ZKvUpKxg4— I DON'T LOOK LIKE TELLAMAN (@Aysap_) February 5, 2018
Lol Brooke is pregnant 👏😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/ITbrs3rbKh— I married me💍👑 (@Andiswa769) February 5, 2018
Wooooooo🙆🙆🙆 Vee S#&T happens neh!— Zola Amanda (@ZolaAmanda) January 31, 2018
How are you gonna explain these Brooke tendencies? Jerry need some answers hle! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/j1c835xzNV
So Brooke wa ko #TheQueenMzansi is pregnant... I know Robocop is not the father.... hehehe kusazoba LIT guys pic.twitter.com/K4OKUsl1Gd— ♡Melanin♡ (@_NombuleloM) February 5, 2018
Vee has turned into Brooke moss.She's expecting Bakang's child and yet o busy le Mr https://t.co/VIFuD0oo35's about to go down🔥🔥💥#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kTDRMGmdGV— Thato LonahMiley K. (@thatolonahmiley) February 5, 2018
I wouldn't be surprised if Vee aka Brooke...pinned this Pregnancy on Robocop😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/n0vtwjtXLd— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) February 5, 2018
Ubufebe abubhadali nex sleeping with the father and his son Vuyi no that’s wrong abafana abacani bazakufaka amathambo eswini bassop 😂 besides the father is through MENupause 😂#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/1VtpsWNcdT— Simon Mahlangu (@ThatsMeSimza) February 5, 2018
What did Vuyiswa do to deserve Brook Logan’s character though 😢 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/vAQJUIUflT— Mmabatho Motswane (@envogueglam_co) February 5, 2018
