IN MEMES: The Queen's Vee & Brooke Logan - same WhatsApp group

As the love triangle between Vuyiswa, Jerry Maake and his son Bakang on The Queen heats up, Twitter has found striking similarities between Vuyiswa and Brooke Logan.

Just like The Bold and The Beautiful''s Brooke, Vuyiswa has found herself in an impossible situation between a father and son.

While Vuyiswa aka Vee finally decided that it was Jerry she loved instead of his son, Vuyiswa found out in last night's episode that she was pregnant and that Jerry was not the baby's father.

Twitter went banana's over Vee's surprise pregnancy and labelled her Brooke's long lost twin: