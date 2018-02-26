TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: OPW couple got married on Monday to 'confuse the enemy'

26 February 2018 - 10:44 By Chrizelda Kekana
OPW's Ro Anne and Sibusiso Zondi got their fairytale wedding on a Monday.
It's not often that couples tie the knot on a Monday, but last night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding showed Mzansi a couple of reasons why getting hitched on a Monday should be the 'in' thing.

Ro Anne and Sibusiso got the perfect Disney themed fairytale wedding and shared it with the world on the reality show. They were not willing to share the day with uninvited guests, such as Sibusiso's ex-partner, who they claimed is "psychotic".

The pair explained that getting married on a Monday would be the best option to make everything cheaper and to have a controlled guest list.

Twitter applauded the pair for being "leaders" in how to have an affordable wedding while simultaneously avoiding "crazy ex-girlfriend drama".

Viewers voiced their opinions and views through a steady stream of memes: 

