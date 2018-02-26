IN MEMES: OPW couple got married on Monday to 'confuse the enemy'
It's not often that couples tie the knot on a Monday, but last night's episode of Our Perfect Wedding showed Mzansi a couple of reasons why getting hitched on a Monday should be the 'in' thing.
Ro Anne and Sibusiso got the perfect Disney themed fairytale wedding and shared it with the world on the reality show. They were not willing to share the day with uninvited guests, such as Sibusiso's ex-partner, who they claimed is "psychotic".
The pair explained that getting married on a Monday would be the best option to make everything cheaper and to have a controlled guest list.
Twitter applauded the pair for being "leaders" in how to have an affordable wedding while simultaneously avoiding "crazy ex-girlfriend drama".
Viewers voiced their opinions and views through a steady stream of memes:
#OurPerfectWedding— ♫☀̤$BuDa_G€Ng3☀̤♫® (@RealSbu_Genge) February 25, 2018
Get married nge monday to confuse the ex🤔 Dope strategy👌 pic.twitter.com/hWmZ5baOug
This is the if you wanna come, then come typa wedding. Imagine having to put on leave on a Monday #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/MvoS8Hs0sg— Don тнαвαηg Daniels (@HelloMrDaniels) February 25, 2018
getting married on a Monday my gawd! #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/eNCbNrKcWo— Pums🤗 (@PumlaMakhanya1) February 25, 2018
The children even missed school for this wedding #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/0kU1on9aiU— Tshianeo (@Tshianeo_M) February 25, 2018
This couple is seriously getting married on a Monday #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/sQqeyphWrU— Tshianeo (@Tshianeo_M) February 25, 2018
Damn they are getting married on a Monday most probably psycho is at work..#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/hucIQM3mlH— Thembinkosi Matipira (@thembimatipira) February 25, 2018
"Weddings are cheap on Mondays to Thursdays" That's it I'm getting hitched on a Wednesday #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/BoIZUpiaw4— Stash - Sanchez FC (@Sparks051) February 25, 2018
From now on weddings will be on Monday cause they are cheaper #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/XvNqh14Cwx— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) February 25, 2018
https://t.co/4aLOE7LyaC this guy didn't pay lobola.— Dr. Mogomotsi Xiga (@dr_xiga) February 25, 2018
2. He gets married on a Monday.
Very economical ,i like the idea 😂
#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/GxH8DWaMkm
The Braid be like "Venues are cheaper on a Monday"😂😂😂#opwmzansi #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/wcG5FmjgrR— 💛💛 (@SimplyMelda) February 25, 2018
Weddings are cheaper on Monday to Thursday?? Can someone please balance me on this please. #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/7SfrCiKU3z— Comfort Ubisi (@MduUbisi) February 25, 2018
The ex trying to gatecrush the wedding on the weekend only to find no one coz ..bride switched it up and got married on the past Monday 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/0re5nwfQVJ— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) February 25, 2018
Wedding is on Monday because the ex will be at work #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/lziXgrv6Gm— Ruslan (@Retarded_Ape) February 25, 2018
#OurPerfectWedding The ex is at work she couldn't show up 😧 pic.twitter.com/7XnCaMqilv— Samkelo (@Samkelo51774335) February 25, 2018
