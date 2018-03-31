TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Carpo & Inno's garden 'madness': issa long weekend mood!

31 March 2018 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Carpo (pictured) and Innocent have such a fun vibe that whatever they do just hooks viewers.
Carpo (pictured) and Innocent have such a fun vibe that whatever they do just hooks viewers.
Image: Via Instagram

The guy wakes up, bathes, dresses, looks good and then puts a gown on top. So, you know, he has enough swag to pull anything off, including riding around on a lawn mower for fun.

With the help of Cassper Nyovest's now famous gardener, Innocent, Carpo's gown lifestyle has just gotten a tad crazier. Carpo, who is Cassper's bestie, took to Instagram to share his latest antics.

While we've come to expect anything from Carpo, we can't say we were ready for this particular video... or Innocent's moves.

Watch the video below:

#kzasobalit one time neh @ennocent. #thegownlifestyle

A post shared by Papa Action Lifestyle (@carpomore) on

Mandisa Nduna breaks down All These Thoughts for us & it's deep

The actress finally dropped her well-anticipated single and its a mirror into her soul.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu is queening so hard in this shoot, we're stunned!

*cues: African Queen by 2face Idibia*
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Is Skolopad finally raking in some cash with her latest deal?

So it's not an AKA seven-figure deal, but Skolopad is happy to be a brand ambassador nonetheless
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Fire collabo on the way? AKA & US artist Masego will be linking up

Any US artist will be lucky to be featured by AKA to be honest, he always does the things with the songs.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Thuso is joining Generations: Here's everything you need to know

Thuso is gunning for greatness with latest move.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Hol' up? Did Emtee just offer to pay R10k for a person to 'fight' him? TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS| Esther Mahlangu's Joburg mural is #HouseWallGoals TshisaLIVE
  3. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION | All the big boobed women KNOW that Thickleeyonce has a point TshisaLIVE
  5. Lerato Kganyago and Luyanda Potwana's Twitter wedding was LIT TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Steve Smith leaves South Africa after ball-tampering scandal
Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
X