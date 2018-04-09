WATCH | 'I started the year on a tough note,' says AKA
AKA has opened up about some of the factors that have contributed to his proclaimed increase in maturity and this includes hardships and heartbreak.
Speaking at the launch of his Cruz watermelon vodka, AKA said he wasn't just preaching maturity but was actively living like a more mature artist, businessman and family man.
The Baddest hitmaker said he owed his maturity to some of the recent events in his life, hinting at his recent split from Bonang Matheba.
"Another thing, my friends and I always say is that an artist's best work comes out of their toughest times. And, I started the year on a tough note, you know personally. I don't wanna talk too much about that but that also helped me fuel myself to say, 'Arg, remember who you are and what you are about."'
He said his maturity would be evident in his upcoming album.
AKA said he was also serious about life after music and that he has already started making plans to have an empire. The rapper said he has even thought about dropping the name AKA to go as Mr Forbes one day.
"Who knows? Maybe I won't be hot one day... pshhh probably not. But I feel that I have to prepare for life after music.
"Da Les made me realise that this is about more than music. Shout out to him, because he made me understand that it’s about the brand, as someone pushing a lifestyle and a culture."
AKA said it was his newfound maturity that contributed to his latest achievements, including his partnership with Cruz on the limited edition vodka.
"I don't know if you guys can recall but I used to be a bit of a loud mouth... erm... on social media. I wasn't very mature. So at the time, there wasn't as many offers or options I have now.
"Everything that we are doing, I've realised now - maybe me getting older or being a father - that I am not doing this just for me. I am doing everything the way I am, so that other artists can get the same type of deals. We want to be remembered for what we did, for the industry, for the culture and not just for ourselves."
The rapper also gave credit to God, expressing his gratitude.
"Nothing is also possible without God. I am very spiritual person, I believe that God has big plans for me and in (moments like these) I also want to send a shout out to him too. Amen."
And just in case, people thought he was joking about Touch My Blood being his last album, AKA explained why it is.
"The album is by far my best work for many reasons. The time I've spent on this one is more that I have ever given to any of my previous albums. It's mature, definitely because my music is a reflection of where I am in my life at the time. That is why I feel like, this is my last album. To be quite honest, I don't feel like I'll ever be able to out-do this album."
Watch how the rest of the launch went:
WATCH: AKA preaching the story behind AKA&CRUZ#cruzwatermelon #Akacruzwatermelon pic.twitter.com/NUgXEBohYX— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) April 5, 2018
📽: AKA flexing about how he in the big leagues now!#cruzwatermelon #everybodyloveswatermelon pic.twitter.com/tIUC9WTUb6— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) April 5, 2018