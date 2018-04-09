WATCH | 'I started the year on a tough note,' says AKA

He said his maturity would be evident in his upcoming album.

AKA said he was also serious about life after music and that he has already started making plans to have an empire. The rapper said he has even thought about dropping the name AKA to go as Mr Forbes one day.

"Who knows? Maybe I won't be hot one day... pshhh probably not. But I feel that I have to prepare for life after music.

"Da Les made me realise that this is about more than music. Shout out to him, because he made me understand that it’s about the brand, as someone pushing a lifestyle and a culture."

AKA said it was his newfound maturity that contributed to his latest achievements, including his partnership with Cruz on the limited edition vodka.

"I don't know if you guys can recall but I used to be a bit of a loud mouth... erm... on social media. I wasn't very mature. So at the time, there wasn't as many offers or options I have now.

"Everything that we are doing, I've realised now - maybe me getting older or being a father - that I am not doing this just for me. I am doing everything the way I am, so that other artists can get the same type of deals. We want to be remembered for what we did, for the industry, for the culture and not just for ourselves."