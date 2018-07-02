Cassper Nyovest 'humbles' troll with stinging clapback!
The truth is Twitter remains undefeated all the time... because no matter how great your clapback game is, there's always someone willing to go lower than you to win.
But Mzansi celebs seem to be getting the hang of it and Cassper Nyovest was on fire fam!
Twitter ain't such a big scary world for Mzansi celebs anymore fam, they done went to the gym for trolls. These days they are fiercely taking on Twitter trolls at every turn and while we should be used to it by now, sometimes the level of shade in their clapbacks just shock the life out of us.
Here are some of Cassper's best shots this past weekend.
Cassper: Life will humble you. Bastet 😭 (He was talking about Spain missing a penalty)
Tweep: They missed it just the way you lost that BET (award)
Cassper:
Yup!! And guess what? They all going back to their mansions and sports cars just like I did. https://t.co/MA9AvqlUcO— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) July 1, 2018
Score: Cas 1 - 0 Twitter
We were all like...
Because although it might sting, it's true. Yoh!
Now, this was not necessarily directed at anyone. However there was some Mural tree in his statement, but boy nigga looks happ1 Af!
Apparently this is how you feel when you can wake up anytime you want because... well, you got guap and life is mthebelele!
When you wake up at whatever time because Unemali like .@SizweDhlomo put it. #LifesGood . pic.twitter.com/uFPa1jX5Yy— R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) June 29, 2018