TshisaLIVE

Looks like it's the BForce vs Somgaga's fans for the #DStvMVCA

Whose fans will do the most?

15 August 2018 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bonang Matheba will be hosting the DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards.
Bonang Matheba will be hosting the DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards.
Image: Supplied

The DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards is back for a second year and it looks like its going to be the hunger games in most categories, especially the Favourite Personality Of The Year, which features Somizi and Bonang Matheba.

Mzansi Magic announced the list of nominees at a swanky event in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, which was hosted by Queen B.  

Just as B stepped onto stage with her floral flowy dress, she gave a warm greeting to the audience and an even hotter greeting to Somizi.

"Hello Somgaga!" she said which left the crowd shocked.

The former besties-turned-frenemies seemed to be bouncing some energy off each other but it wasn't all hostile.

The plot thickened when the Favourite Personality Of The Year nominees were announced and both B and SomG's names were mentioned alongside Papa Penny Ahee, Nomzamo Mbatha and Kagiso Rabada.

After the announcement, B told Somizi, that he should get his fans into gear if he wanted to take the award.

"Somizi, you better go mobilise your fans to vote," she said.

Somizi then shouted from the crowd, "Yasss honey, hae du?" and B responded, "Ya tsamaya!".

"I think (if I don’t win), Nomzamo had a very strong year. Somizi, you can never say no to that. Kagiso, at 23, he’s internationally recognised. Every year he proves to be bigger and stronger. Can you imagine being in such a category?" Bonang told Sowetan after the event.

Meanwhile... Both Bonang and Somizi's army of fans are ready to battle it out!

Kumnandi there by Twitter already... Who will take it? We'll only know on November 24.

K.O on ProKid: He knew that I idolised him, but we could have done more

K.O says he knew a little of the struggles ProKid was facing in the days before his death.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

'The time for women to be in the background is over,' says Skeem Saam's Pretty

"Women are always seen as part of the makeup or wardrobe team only. It is time that more women step into directing or producing," says Lerato Marabe.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

L'vovo on government helping to bury ProKid: We're broke because we're not supported at home

He claimed that government and the media hated local stars.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Lunathi Mampofu joins The Queen & you can bet she's packing heat

You may not know her, but you will mos def remember her after Benni is done with y'all on The Queen.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. DJ Sbu slams claims that he let ProKid down TshisaLIVE
  2. ProKid's close friend Zakwe: 'I believe he was going through a depression of ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Government to help family bury ProKid TshisaLIVE
  4. OPW couple invents new 'Zu-ndia' wedding ceremony TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Queen Twerk clears the air on 'sex tape', pimp accusations & a lot ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here is what you need to know about new NPA boss Dr Silas Ramaite
Dozens feared dead in Italy bridge collapse
X