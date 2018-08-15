Looks like it's the BForce vs Somgaga's fans for the #DStvMVCA

The DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards is back for a second year and it looks like its going to be the hunger games in most categories, especially the Favourite Personality Of The Year, which features Somizi and Bonang Matheba.

Mzansi Magic announced the list of nominees at a swanky event in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, which was hosted by Queen B.

Just as B stepped onto stage with her floral flowy dress, she gave a warm greeting to the audience and an even hotter greeting to Somizi.

"Hello Somgaga!" she said which left the crowd shocked.