Looks like it's the BForce vs Somgaga's fans for the #DStvMVCA
Whose fans will do the most?
The DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards is back for a second year and it looks like its going to be the hunger games in most categories, especially the Favourite Personality Of The Year, which features Somizi and Bonang Matheba.
Mzansi Magic announced the list of nominees at a swanky event in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon, which was hosted by Queen B.
Just as B stepped onto stage with her floral flowy dress, she gave a warm greeting to the audience and an even hotter greeting to Somizi.
"Hello Somgaga!" she said which left the crowd shocked.
So Bonang and Somizi made peace? Finally😭😩😂it took getting rid of AKA pic.twitter.com/M3kR3aAW6V— TiroEntle Mokgothu (@mo_ghel) August 14, 2018
The former besties-turned-frenemies seemed to be bouncing some energy off each other but it wasn't all hostile.
The plot thickened when the Favourite Personality Of The Year nominees were announced and both B and SomG's names were mentioned alongside Papa Penny Ahee, Nomzamo Mbatha and Kagiso Rabada.
After the announcement, B told Somizi, that he should get his fans into gear if he wanted to take the award.
"Somizi, you better go mobilise your fans to vote," she said.
Somizi then shouted from the crowd, "Yasss honey, hae du?" and B responded, "Ya tsamaya!".
He e lona, Somizi and Bonang just joked gamonate yang. Somizi a re ‘hae du!’ Bonang a re ‘ya tsamaya’ In full view of rona bo maditaba 🤣😂🥂#DStvMVCA— NOLO♥️ (@BonoloSe) August 14, 2018
"I think (if I don’t win), Nomzamo had a very strong year. Somizi, you can never say no to that. Kagiso, at 23, he’s internationally recognised. Every year he proves to be bigger and stronger. Can you imagine being in such a category?" Bonang told Sowetan after the event.
Meanwhile... Both Bonang and Somizi's army of fans are ready to battle it out!
We can hate Bonang all we want mara girl wa refa wa re nyisa shame #DSTVMVCA MARA IM STILL VOTING SOMIZI WITH OUT A DOUBT— ᴼᴹᴳ ᶥᵗˢCOMFY-B (@comfortcomfyb) August 14, 2018
They both bring different vibes,presence,light & entertaining style. Both nominated for their unique personalities & personal taste so please STOP comparing them.— Andile_Langa (@Andile_Langa) August 14, 2018
To both @bonang_m x @somizi CONGRATULATIONS on the nominations. Let's now celebrate! 💕👏🍹🍸#DSTVMVCA pic.twitter.com/Tf9p9EgYaj
Kumnandi there by Twitter already... Who will take it? We'll only know on November 24.