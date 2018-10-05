TshisaLIVE

Mzansi goes crazy over LootLove's pregnancy announcement

Reason and LootLove have revealed that they're expecting twins!

05 October 2018 - 17:16 By Karishma Thakurdin
LootLove is excited about becoming a mom.
LootLove is excited about becoming a mom.
Image: Instagram/LootLove

The Twitter streets have been in a complete frenzy ever since LootLove announced on Friday afternoon that she and Reason are expecting twins. 

The TV star left fans shook in a good way when she took to Instagram to share a picture of her growing baby bump with two drawings on it. 

LootLove also poured her heart out about her journey so far, which she described as the "most beautiful time of her life". 

"It’s a phenomenal time to be me. God and my ancestors came together for me and blessed me with something so wonderful! I’m pregnant! I won’t lie! I’m shoooook! Haha!," she said. 

The mama-to-be added that she was scared, excited and nervous all at the same time. 

"I always thought I was cool and now to find out that I’m having twins makes me even cooler!  I am carrying Hip and Hop. This is the most beautiful time of my life. Most precious. The scariest and the most exciting. I’m completely vulnerable and sensitive. I’m excited! I’m nervous but all that goes away when I feel weird little gas bubbles which I now know are little kicks because I’m carrying life. A reminder of the miracle and wonder that is God." 

LootLove explained that she decided to keep her pregnancy away from the spotlight until now to give those close to them "their moment" with the news. 

"The most important thing for me has been protecting my family, my persons family, his beautiful children and respecting tradition. My silence has had everything to do with making sure that everyone who matters has their moment with this, that they feel everything, from shock to happiness to curiosity to excitement...all of it. Alone, without  the rest of the country pitching in, hounding them/adding commentary/calling or harassing them etc. Its a beautiful time, it’s a sacred time, it’s our time." 

Celebrities including the likes of Maps Maponyane, Terry Pheto, Thembisa Mdoda, Boity and hundreds of fans have congratulated LootLove and Reason. 

YoungstaCPT: It seems SA doesn’t care about coloured people at all

"This is a result of what happens when you try and silence the voice of angry young people."
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

Halala! Distruction Boyz & Shekinah score nods at the MTV EMAs

Go vote, fam! We need to take it home.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

My mentor told me I wouldn’t make it in the industry so I gave up – Heavy K

We almost had a world without Heavy K's music in it.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH | Bonang Matheba's fraud case postponed

Bonang Matheba's court case has been postponed to November 14.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah pokes fun at Melania Trump's visit to Africa TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi split on William Nicol Drive being renamed after Winnie ... TshisaLIVE
  3. JR talks business amidst tweet he wants to buy AKA's Beam Group TshisaLIVE
  4. Sophie Ndaba addresses 'heartless opinions' over her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  5. #ProjectRunwaySA | Kentse Masilo becomes the first ever winner in Mzansi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caregiver from hell: disabled child gets kicked in the head
Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
X