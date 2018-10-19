TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Manaka Ranaka’s mom is every parent EVER!

19 October 2018 - 09:23 By Kyle Zeeman
Mama Ranaka was showing her son flames.
Image: Mzansi Magic/ The Ranakas

Just when we thought that ntate Manaka aka Mr Miyagi was leadership, mama Ranaka stole the show with her drama on Thursday night's episode and reminded us why she is like every mother EVER!

Ma wasn't impressed when her son Ranaka came walking into the home shouting and screaming. Ma told him to sit down and "relax" instead of coming in and frightening the children.

A little later she switched modes and started giving Manaka a lecture on going out every weekend but not contributing to the house.

We felt that and it was real, fam!

The social media streets felt Ranaka's pain and started filling TLs with memes and jokes about mama and her antics.

These were some of our favs:

But what would a show be without Ntate Ranaka and all the shade he throws at his children?

He celebrated his 75th birthday and fans couldn't help but celebrate with him.

