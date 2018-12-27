Five celebrity break-ups that made headlines in 2018

Fans want nothing but happiness for their favourite celebrities. So it comes as no surprise that when those celebrities fail in love, their supporters also lose a little bit of their hearts.

Here's some of the biggest splits of 2018.

AKA and Bonang Matheba

The love affair between rapper AKA and media darling Bonang Matheba began under a cloud of controversy, with the two having started dating while AKA was still with DJ Zinhle.

After months of breaking up and making up, Queen B and AKA finally called it quits in January.

AKA headed to the studio and recorded a track to sum up his relationship with Matheba.

Bonang told Drum magazine that she "missed nothing" about being with the hip-hop star.