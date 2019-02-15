SkeemSaam | Fans heartbroken by Kwaito's R230 meal shock

You haven’t been properly broke if you haven’t looked at the price of food at some high-end restaurant and thought: “What? Voets*k!” in your head. Just ask Skeem Saam’s Kwaito.

Wanting to put his black-tax stresses aside for a moment, Kwaito had decided to go out for dinner this week on the show.

He almost fainted when he saw how much a plate went for at Capsy’s and the worst part was this embarrassment came right after the newly employed young man had finally gotten enough courage to tell his family to eat pap and cabbage for dinner.

He probably wished he had stayed home and had cabbage with them when he saw meals for as much as R230.

It looks like no matter how hard he tries, Kwaito is constantly reminded that he’s part of the “have-nots” crew and is a long way from the “mama I made it” squad.

People on social media felt that the poor guy would have been better off at the “imaginary” #MensConference as opposed to being embarrassed at an expensive restaurant.

Ag man, poor Kwaito.