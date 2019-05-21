TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago claps back at tweep who said she tries to 'sound smart'

21 May 2019 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Lerato Kganyago set a tweep back in her place.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago has been protecting her peace and having less 'interactions' on these Twitter streets, but she couldn't hold back on Monday when a tweep accused her of "trying to sound smart" while she and her co-host Dineo Ranaka were handling their business on The Bridge.

The radio personality and Dineo always share their opinions over a range of different matters and scenarios on their show, including the popular segment Ask A Man. Out of the blue, as fans interacted with the hosts during the show, one tweep felt a need to express her feeling that Lerato and Dineo were trying too hard to "sound smart".

Lerato hit her with a question first.

"What’s your definition of smart, love? Because someone out there doesn’t necessarily find you smart? Elaborate?" asked Lerato.

The tweep thought she could take Lerato on and went on to type up a spicy reply, telling Lerato to let other people share their opinions about her because she's a public figure.

She clearly missed the numerous occasions Lerato shut people down because after the radio personality came back for her, she went and deleted her tweets.

But the internet as always had the files.

The tweep who came at Lerato for "trying to sound smart" eventually deleted her tweets but the net already had the files.
Image: Twitter/Screenshot

Tweeps in these streets always prefer to learn the hard way about these clapbacks!

Well...

