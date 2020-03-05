'This is it - she's my dream woman': Skeem Saam’s Skandi Kid is in love

Skeem Saam actor and musician Mlungisi "Skandi Kid" Mathe left quite a few hearts broken recently after he decided to let the world know that he's in love and not afraid to show it.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a catch-up interview recently, the actor said when it came to whether or not he should share his joy with fans, it was a no-brainer.

"Sharing that part of my life was an easy decision to make. I made a decision to share because I found what I had been looking for. I'm happy right now and I think this is it.

"She's my dream woman. I found the woman I have been looking for. I've always dreamt of one day having a Zulu, loving, smart, educated somebody and I found her. She's very loving and so respectful, rooted and cultured. We understand each other," he gushed.