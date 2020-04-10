3 celebs whose pregnancies caught Mzansi off-guard!

No matter how stressful 2020 is proving to be, there's always a bright side to everything, and for Mzansi it's being pleasantly surprised with baby news from their fave celebs.

When these three celebrities revealed that they were expecting ... their army of fans were ready to host baby showers out of sheer joy.

Zola Nombona, Gabisile Tshabalala and singer Cici are mothers-to-be and Mzansi is excited with them.

SA was chilling and minding its own business, when jiki jiki there was chaos on the social media streets. This after the spirit of all things love and Valentine's Day saw loved actress Zola Nombona reveal that she's expecting her first bundle of joy!

Though Zola wasn't generous with the details of her pregnancy, or the sex of her baby, she expressed the miracle of being with child through one of the most heartfelt love letters we've ever read.

Since then she's had one of the most beautiful, intimate baby showers ever!