‘Racists are exhausting’ — Prince Kaybee responds to Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification

Musician and car fanatic Prince Kaybee has shared his opinion on the racism British racing driver Lewis Hamilton has experienced.

Prompt by Lewis’ recent disqualification, the Gugulethu hitmaker took to his Instagram to share his view.

“White people have harassed Lewis his entire career until this very minute,” Prince Kaybee wrote.

Formula 1 reported over the weekend that the seven-times world champion had been stripped of his P1 for the F1 Sprint after a technical infringement was found on his Mercedes W12. This meant Max Verstappen headed the field for Saturday’s 100km dash event in Brazil while Hamilton started from the back of the grid.

“Also the fact that all of a sudden it’s not about the car just because Max is winning. But if it is Lewis winning then it’s the car not the driver. Racists are exhausting,” Kaybee added.