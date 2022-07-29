×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Zoleka Mandela on using her platform to shed light on mental health

Breast cancer and sexual abuse survivor wants to use her experiences to help others

29 July 2022 - 06:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Zoleka Mandela sheds light on mental health issues and the importance of owning your story.
Zoleka Mandela sheds light on mental health issues and the importance of owning your story.
Image: Instagram/ Zoleka Mandela

With the knowledge that one in six South Africans suffers from anxiety, depression, or substance abuse disorders, Zoleka Mandela has dedicated her platform to sharing her journey with mental health.

The author and activist — the granddaughter of  SA’s most loved anti-apartheid icons, Nelson and Winnie Mandela — recently spoke openly about her battle with depression while promoting the Nestlé Cremora Joy of Inclusion #EveryonesIncluded campaign. 

Over the years the author has been candid about her more than decade-long drug and alcohol abuse and how it all stemmed from her attempts to numb her suicidal thoughts after being sexually and physically abused from the age of four until her teenage years.

“These are subjects that are still shrouded with so much discrimination and stigma. From my experience, there is nothing worse than feeling like you don’t have a voice, that no-one understands you. Feeling alone only worsens an illness like depression, which is already very isolating,” she said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

While she has been open about her struggles, she has also spoken about her triumphant moments of being sober for nearly 12 years and becoming a single mother.

Zoleka says though she comes from a very large family, there have been many moments when she has felt alone and now she wants to help people deal with the same feeling.

“There is someone out there going through exactly what you are going through. I was only diagnosed with depression in 2010, shortly after my daughter’s death. But with my current understanding of depression I realised that I had been living with depression for a very long time — well into my teenage years. I want to be a beacon of hope for people on my social media pages and share my cautionary tales.”

Zoleka says being open about her experiences has helped her cope.

“There were so many things in my life that were not my fault and for a very long time I blamed myself — the physical and sexual abuse, for example. Even when I think of not being able to breastfeed my children because of the breast cancer.”

She is now owning her truth - the good, the bad and the ugly - and feeling comfortable in her skin, and wants others to feel the same. 

“Having to look at yourself in the mirror and every aspect of yourself — even those parts that you don’t like about yourself, which is something I do a lot of in therapy,” she said.

“Mental health is a very serious illness and it’s not something you should be ashamed of. It’s not your fault and things can get better with the right treatment.”

MORE

‘With each day, I awake with so much to be grateful for’ — Zoleka Mandela reflects on ‘beating cancer’

"I am grateful for my health and all those who contributed positively to my recovery."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | Zoleka Mandela's pregnancy fitness goals

Zoleka Mandela wants to inspire other pregnant women to stay fit.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Zoleka Mandela: 'Don't pity me because I'm a single mom'

Zoleka Mandela wants to inspire other women to be proudly independent.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

'Just show me the money!' - Zoleka Mandela dishes on dating 'broke men':

"Why does Zoleka Mandela think she deserves the very little the men she often chooses offer her?" she asked.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo calls on Malema to ‘handle’ the president over solar power proposal TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson announces official launch date of the Ferguson Foundation TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Cyril hates us' — Pearl Thusi unimpressed with Ramaphosa's energy plan TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Everything he touches turns to gold’ — Makhadzi gushes over Master KG amid ... TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize shares why she made Tamia Mpisane deputy chair at Royal AM Ladies FC TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...