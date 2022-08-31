“Guyzini — Hung like a horse — Warning. Not for sensitive viewers or under 18s. This Heritage Month we’re getting to know each other by asking the questions we’ve always wanted to ask,” Unathi wrote.
WATCH | Co-hosts Unathi Nkayi, Justin talk racial stereotypes about 'manhood sizes'
Image: Instagram/Justin Toerien
Heritage Month is about to kick off and Star919FM co-hosts Unathi Nkayi and Justin Toerien are starting it with a twist.
On Instagram, the pair shared a clip of themselves letting their hair down and having some good laughs.
They said September would be dedicated to them asking each other questions about their races.
In the first round, the two discussed what they are curious about regarding stereotypes about manhood.
Ideally size shouldn't be an issue, but it is, and the co-hosts couldn't keep straight faces while chatting about it.
CAUTION: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE
“Guyzini — Hung like a horse — Warning. Not for sensitive viewers or under 18s. This Heritage Month we’re getting to know each other by asking the questions we’ve always wanted to ask,” Unathi wrote.
In her mentions, the singer's followers laughed at their descriptions of cultural and social constructs around penis sizes.
“Did I not literally roll on the floor with laughter,” said one .
Earlier this month Unathi turned on the heat when, on Instagram, she shared a snap of herself sitting in front of a mirror and opened up about her confidence going up a notch.
“They would say I use foundation to cover my stretch marks. They laughed when I said I want to be able to wear a bikini any day of the year. They would drag me on social media while picking my body apart. I knew what I wanted. I knew what I had to do to get there. I know what I have to do to stay there,” she wrote.
