Sore loser or robbed? — Here's why Cassper thinks he won his match against Naakmusiq
Image: Alaister Russell
Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems unable to let his defeat by Naakmusiq go.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, the rapper and businessman gave a blow-by-blow account of why he felt he was “robbed” of the win at the Celeb City boxing match in Sun City on April 9.
“Your boy was eating these all night. The last clip was a knock-down in round 3, by the way. The guy couldn’t even stand up after falling on me. His legs are gone. Did the referee count? No! Did the judges count it? No! Why? Only God knows. Well, I know too but that’s another story for another day,” he posted.
Cassper recently revealed the chance to redeem himself as a champ was slim. Without giving reasons, he replied to a tweep who asked when they would see action between the pair again.
“I want that fight, but it doesn't sound like it is going to happen. There are a few people who jumped out earlier, so I'll take them, maybe. I'll fight anyone who wants to fight me who has a following. I just want to put on a show. That's all.”
In prematch banter, Cassper and Priddy Ugly have been at each other's throats. In a separate tweet, the Pardon my Ignorance hitmaker said he is confident his weight won't be a problem.
“I’m beat the sh** outa you on Saturday! Don’t worry though, it’ll be quick! This one is for all the chubby boys! The sgoras are gonna be so mad at you for being m**red by a chubby guy ...: I’m coming with the W for us,” he posted.
The pair will battle it out on Saturday, October 1 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
