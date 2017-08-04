When Pravin Gordhan spoke to the Daily Maverick Gathering in Cape Town on Thursday‚ there was very bad news and very good news.

The very bad news was that‚ according to Gordhan‚ about R100-billion has been siphoned out of the fiscus to pay the Guptas and their various puppets in government.

If state capture has been trundling along for about 10 years‚ it means the Zupta ANC has been stealing from South Africa at a rate of R1-million every hour.