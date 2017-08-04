Ideas

The Short Report

Mngxitama's firework burns bright as Gordhan finds his voice

Tom Eaton Columnist
04 August 2017 - 13:37
Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

When Pravin Gordhan spoke to the Daily Maverick Gathering in Cape Town on Thursday‚ there was very bad news and very good news.

The very bad news was that‚ according to Gordhan‚ about R100-billion has been siphoned out of the fiscus to pay the Guptas and their various puppets in government.

If state capture has been trundling along for about 10 years‚ it means the Zupta ANC has been stealing from South Africa at a rate of R1-million every hour.

A certain political party’s quest for immolation reeks of the absurd

﻿Waiting for Godknows: A Tragi-Comedy In One Act
Ideas
3 days ago

The very good news is that Gordhan seems to have overcome a debilitating blockage in his throat. Given that he was finance minister for just over six of the last 10 years‚ it’s fair to suggest that he was in charge of the fiscus while about R60-billion disappeared from it.

The media tells me that Gordhan is a good bloke‚ so the only reason I can think of why he didn’t speak out regularly‚ telling Parliament and the press that the ANC was looting the country at a rate of R16 000 a minute‚ was that he had something stuck in his windpipe‚ like a peach pip. I’m delighted that it has now come loose and he is feeling much more comfortable.

Theft on the scale that we’re seeing needs a good plan and obedient accomplices. But it also needs a good distraction.

Enter Andile Mngxitama‚ driving Brian Molefe’s red Audi and babbling expletives at journalists.

WATCH: I want a refund‚ says BLF's Mngxitama after being barred from media event

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama has been barred from entering The Daily Maverick's The Gathering conference currently on the go in ...
News
1 day ago

The arrival of Che Gupta and his tiny band of paid-for stooges was choreographed to look like a radical‚ spontaneous invasion of the Daily Maverick Gathering. But of course it wasn’t.

And‚ of course‚ the media fell for it‚ head over heels. Within the hour‚ he was all over Twitter and mainstream news sites‚ which was exactly what his employers in Dubai wanted.

Mngxitama is not an activist or a political force. He is a firework. He soars into the sky‚ explodes‚ and we all look up and gasp.

Ooh! So angry! Such rude words! And as the sound and fury fill our eyes and ears‚ the thieves in the darkness frantically stuff our money into suitcases. R1-million every hour.

READ MORE

State could have doubled social grants with money lost to state capture social

The state could have doubled social grants with the money estimated to have been lost to state capture‚ ANC MP and former finance minister Pravin ...
News
20 hours ago

ANC MPs 'worried about state capture' - Hanekom

The ANC could not decree against consciences‚ as more than 50% of its MPs were worried about state capture and believed that action should be taken‚ ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Human rights watchdog to criminally charge Zuma’s son‚ Edward for hate speech

The South African Human Rights Commission is to take steps to criminally charge President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Edward‚ for what it called “disturbing ...
Politics
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON'S SHORT REPORT: Zupta ANC's theft needed obedient accomplices - and a ... Ideas
  2. DARREL BRISTOW-BOVEY: Why I dripped all over a fellow moviegoer Ideas
  3. An honest guide to why we lie Ideas
  4. Someone will spill the beans on the doings in Dubai Ideas
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN: Universities are being transformed into degree factories Ideas

Latest Videos

Second 'coffin assault' video emerges
Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON: The future's just a game in which we are pieces to be played Ideas
  2. TOM EATON: Did Blade's risqué talk indicate a parasite's detachment from its ... Ideas
  3. TOM EATON: Time for BellPotty training Ideas
  4. TOM EATON: Relax. It's all under control Ideas
X