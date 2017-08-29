Is SA nothing but a terrible place, run by terrible people?

There's no funny way to say this, so I'm just going to say it.

The CEO of SAA has been paid R600-million to leave his post.

That's 20 times the amount Brian Molefe was going to be paid for "saving" us from load-shedding, or two Nkandlas with R100-million in change.

I am, of course, not talking about the current CEO, Vuyani Jarana, who is still very much at his post, overseeing a team of men shovelling piles of our tax rands into the spinning turbines of a parked Airbus.

No, the guy I'm talking about left in 2001. His name was Coleman Andrews and he was paid R230-million on his way out the door, about R600-million in today's money.

Did you feel that? Your blood pressure easing as you realised I was talking about something that happened ages ago? Perhaps even a twinge of annoyance that I was bringing up ancient history when there's so much corruption happening right now?