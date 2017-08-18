The road to Damascus is long and winding‚ and‚ it turns out‚ passes a football stadium and a funeral parlour.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday‚ “rebel” MP Makhosi Khoza explained that a friend’s analogy had caused her to start wondering why she was still in the ANC.

He was a Kaizer Chiefs fan‚ he had told her. But‚ he said‚ if Kaizer Chiefs became a funeral parlour‚ he would have to part ways with them.

“To be honest with you‚” said Khoza‚ “that made me think.”

Khoza should be praised for taking a principled stand that has earned her death threats‚ but holy delayed reaction‚ Batman‚ that made her think?