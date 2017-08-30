People's many reasons for not seeking therapy

"The thing is, we all need therapy," said a friend some weeks back when I asked for suggestions on how to convince someone that therapy is not invasive and unnecessary on the journey to healing from trauma.

Another friend recommended doing nothing about it: "Let them get to a point where healing trumps perceived privacy issues."

I was intrigued to read R&B crooner Vusi Nova's reasons for rebuffing psychological help after being hijacked last weekend.

Firstly, I wondered if we'd become so desensitised to crime, as South Africans, that we see it as a mere disturbance (reporting crime to insensitive police, filling out vehicle insurance claims, tightening household security, etc) and not a traumatic experience that we need to recover from. Anyone would have been humiliated after being stripped of their clothes, asked to sing, and then booted out of their own car unclothed and cold.

The perception that crime is an everyday problem - and our distrust of law enforcers - means we've become apathetic to it: in rare instances we resort to community justice, but mostly we seek to just move on from it.

Nova was quoted in the Sowetan on Monday: "It [seeing a psychologist] was a waste of my time. It just annoyed me because I knew it was not going to help with anything.