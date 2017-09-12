Don't call him stupid - Zuma is a borderline genius

Did you hear about the latest stupid thing the idiot Jacob Zuma did? What a stupid thing. What an idiot.

I don't even need to give you details, because we don't need them any more: "Ugh, what an idiot!" has become the knee-jerk response of many South Africans whenever the president is mentioned.

To be fair, Zuma hasn't helped cement his legacy as one of this country's great philosophers. He has proved entirely unwilling to halt the vast and relentless crime that is our education system, a broken machine that now does nothing except eat up and spit out the potential of literally millions of young South Africans.

He is happy to choke off funding to universities and then make political mileage out of ensuing anger. When he spoke about "clever blacks", he surely became one of the only leaders in history to imply being educated is a character flaw.