OPINION | Israel helping African governments to place us all under surveillance

Do Africans face a future similar to Palestinians living under Israeli rule, where they will have to fear being tracked by authorities for resisting repression?

It’s possible, according to a new report from the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, an interdisciplinary unit that investigates digital espionage against civil society.

The Running in Circles: Uncovering the Clients of Cyberespionage Firm Circles report details how the cyber-weapons of an Israeli telecoms companies, Circles, is being sold to governments in Botswana, Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, and Morocco. Along with 18 other nations, it us being used to snoop on the personal communications of opposition politicians, rights activists, and journalists.

Using only the telephone number, Circles’ technology can identify the location of a phone anywhere in the world within seconds. It can also access calls and messaging apps on the device. Co-operation from telecoms companies is not required, and governments can track targets across borders without needing a warrant.

Circles is a sister company of the NSO Group, an Israeli company notorious for licensing its invasive iPhone and Android spyware called Pegasus to suppressive regimes such as Saudi Arabia and Mexico.