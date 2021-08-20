OPINION | Pandemic misinformation is biggest hurdle

It's time to take control.

We need to understand. We need to help each other. We need to beat this. We need to move forward. We must do this — for ourselves, our children and humanity.

We have been battling this global medical emergency for more than two years. A single strand of RNA has proven to be more powerful than any border, bank balance or army.

Not only did this pandemic prove how fragile our existence on this planet is, but it has also exposed how we have allowed egotistical quests for drama, attention, “clicks” and “likes” to hijack our self-consciousness to a point that it may very well end our way of life.

We have made such ingenious strides in science, technology, communication and equality that, on paper, we should have beaten or, at least, controlled this pandemic by now.

However, when you compare how we are doing today as opposed to the early 1900s pandemic, we have not learnt much. As I come to grips with facing this self-made, selfish third/fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in KwaZulu-Natal, as a frontline healthcare worker I am sure many of my colleagues around the country and world are as pensive, frustrated and gatvol as I am.

As a scientist, healthcare worker, medical doctor and human who cares, I am not going to use this opportunity to keep repeating the basics of fighting an airborne pandemic. We all know masks work, gatherings are spreader events, basic hygiene helps, there are no miracle cures and the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risk.