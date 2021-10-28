OPINION | Post November 1, the ANC in Vhembe will hit the ground running

On Monday, South Africans will go to the polls to elect local governments of their choice throughout the country. In doing so, we will continue to consolidate the democratic project and move the country further away from our apartheid past.

In the Vhembe region, as with elsewhere in the country, the ANC is contesting the elections on a platform of building viable and prosperous localities for all.

The ANC will continue to enhance local government capacity in all municipalities in the region, plug local economies into national and international economic arteries in a purposeful manner and further strengthen democracy at local level.

Improving service delivery is a priority for any municipality and this is a function of capacity inasmuch as it is about economics. For this reason, the ANC in Vhembe will address institutional capacity challenges, keep expenditure within the means of municipalities and create new sources of revenue by growing local economies.

We will engage professional bodies such as the engineering, accounting and other professions, universities resident in the province and others across the country for advice and measures to improve institutional capacity at the political and administrative levels.