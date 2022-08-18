×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Ideas

LETTER: Take advantage of our skills, don’t just show us the door

Nearly 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals are totally insignificant to the more than 60-million citizens in the country

18 August 2022 - 08:05
File photo
File photo
Image: Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN/ File photo

It is regrettable to note that the government has decided to let go of Zimbabweans, particularly Zimbabwe exemption permit (ZEP) holders. One of the reasons expressed is to try to create jobs for locals.

While the creation of jobs for South Africans is needed, how it is done leaves a lot to be desired. Indeed it is the mandate of the government to create jobs but not by killing the job system already in place.

The government must realign its policies to attract investors, promote entrepreneurship, curb corruption and take advantage of the skills possessed by Zimbabweans and other foreigners.

There are engineers, architects, boiler makers, lecturers, technicians, doctors and teachers, only to name a few, among those with ZEP. These are positively contributing to the development of SA at large.

No country would want to lose such skilled people. The US and many other developed countries have grown by taking advantage of the foreign skilled labour force. After all, nearly 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals are totally insignificant to the more than 60-million citizens in the country.

Many SA children so far have benefited a lot from Zimbabwean teachers. One cannot compare a small salary to a lifetime of wealth created and invested in the populace by Zimbabweans.

The problem of unemployment is directly linked to policy,  lack of security within the country and corruption. If ever the government is to fix this red tape surely SA will become great again. 

Dr Tonderai Manyau

North West

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

LETTER | ‘I'm surprised we are told to leave SA’

There are many other nationalities in SA. Why are only Zimbabweans singled out?
Ideas
1 day ago

LETTER | Sefara should focus on other political parties and not just the DA

Perhaps the only thing Sefara's correct about is ironically that the DA indeed doesn’t want to become a ‘black party’, because, well, it shouldn’t
Ideas
6 days ago

LETTER | We should focus on school early, not just in matric

Help pupils understand what they want to study and what their chosen careers mean.
Ideas
2 weeks ago

LETTER | Our members have the right to down tools

Phoenix was exposed during the July 2021 unrest, when they couldn't manage the influx of corpses of people who died.
Ideas
2 weeks ago

LETTER | What will it take for women and kids to feel safe in this country?

It will take a village to see the end of this painful era. There is no single approach that can eradicate this problem.
Ideas
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. CARTOON | Zimbabwe Exemption Permit: Zim officials ‘ready to receive nationals ... Opinion
  2. As online hate speech hits Africa, social media firms told to act Africa
  3. Low-skilled Zimbabweans struggle to qualify for SA visas as deadline for expiry ... News
  4. Challenge to government's move on Zimbabweans living legally in SA South Africa
  5. SA government extends Zimbabwean exemption permit by 12 months South Africa

Most read

  1. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | I was taught God exists. That is a lie — Here’s why Ideas

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...