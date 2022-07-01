×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Hamilton says his piercings are no problem for the British GP

01 July 2022 - 07:08 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on June 30 2022 in Northampton, England.
Lewis Hamilton during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on June 30 2022 in Northampton, England.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton has dismissed fears he could fall foul of Formula One's governing body at his home British Grand Prix over a ban on drivers racing with body piercings.

The Mercedes driver, who has multiple piercings, was engaged in a standoff with the governing FIA in May but was given an exemption until Silverstone for items requiring special intervention for removal.

That exemption has expired, with some media reports suggesting Hamilton might not be allowed to start Sunday's race, but the driver rejected that scenario when asked at the circuit on Thursday.

"It's kind of crazy to think that with everything that's going on in the world that is the focus of people," said the sport's most successful driver of all time, his nose and ear piercings in place.

"We've got so much bigger fish to fry. I'm vegan so I don't fry fish, but you know," the eight times British Grand Prix winner added with a laugh.

"We've really got to start focusing on other more important areas.

"I will be racing this weekend. I will be working with the FIA. I would say the matter is not particularly massively important. I will work with (FIA president) Mohammed (Ben Sulayem) and his team so we can progress forwards."

The ban on jewellery, as well as the wearing of non-compliant under garments, has long been in the rules but rarely enforced until the FIA clamped down this season.

It says items beneath the mandatory flameproof clothing could increase the risk of burn injuries and has highlighted the risk of critical delays or complications if medical imaging is required following an accident.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Reuters the conversation was ongoing with the FIA.

"This has been such a long discussed topic and they've come to a consensus," said the Austrian.

"There won't be an issue." 

British drivers' club to strip Nelson Piquet of his honorary membership

The British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) announced on Thursday it had suspended the honorary membership of retired triple Formula One world champion ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Don't give Formula One's negative old voices a platform, says Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton called for Formula One's old guard to be given no air time after 91-year-old former supremo Bernie Ecclestone and retired triple world ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Alpine aims to 'debunk myths' about women drivers in F1

Renault-owned Alpine launched a programme on Thursday to increase the number of women at their Formula One team and help women drivers reach the top ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sorry Tesla but Hyundai is quietly dominating the EV race news
  2. REVIEW | The Kia Carnival is a practical and stylish luxury minibus Reviews
  3. WATCH | Marshals refuse to help after competitor rolls in Safari Rally Kenya news
  4. Piquet apologises to Hamilton for 'ill thought out' comment Motorsport
  5. Road to recovery: formerly questionable Sanral tenders worth R17bn re-advertised news

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...