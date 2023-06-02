New Mitsubishi Outlander pricing revealed

The flagship Aspire model builds on these features with additional niceties, including full grain leather upholstery, an eight-way electronically adjustable driver's seat, a power sliding panoramic sunroof and a larger nine-inch Smartphone-Link Display Audio display with navigation. As with the GLS, a 12.3-inch digital driver display is included as standard.
Image: Supplied
The futuristic new Mitsubishi Outlander is now on sale in South Africa.
With its sleek silhouette, this fourth-generation model is a striking machine with LED front fog lamps, LED sequential turn signals and daytime running lights, front and rear skid plate, silver roof rails, rear spoiler with LED high-mounted brake light and 20-inch alloy wheels.
Customers also have the option of specifying a range of accessory packages, including body kits, designed to further elevate the SUV's presence.
Image: Supplied
Under the bonnet, the latest Outlander boasts a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine. Churning out 135kW and 245Nm worth of torque, this Nissan-sourced unit is paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that distributes power through Mitsubishi's electronically controlled Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) system.
Six drive modes are on offer (Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud), with each altering parameters for throttle sensitivity, shift patterns and torque split between the two axles.
Mitsubishi claims this powertrain can consume as little as 8.1l/100km in the combined cycle, meaning the Outlander can cover more than 650km on its 55l tank.
Image: Supplied
With seating for seven adults, the interior of the new Outlander is spacious and luxurious. Perceived build quality is much improved over that of its predecessor as Mitsubishi has made extensive use of soft touch surfaces and premium materials. Customers can now look forward to plush quilted leather door inserts as well as a black headliner and pillars.
The four-spoke leather steering wheel is not only adjustable for rake and reach, but also features satellite controls for the cruise control system and paddle shifters that allow the driver to manually shift through eight pre-programmed gear steps.
Two Outlander derivatives are available from launch, starting with the entry-level GLS. Standard specification levels are high, with keyless entry, front and rear park distance control, a rear view camera, heated synthetic leather seats with suede combination, three-zone automatic climate control and an automatic tailgate.
Infotainment duties are handled by an eight-inch touchscreen system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The latter is wired to a six-speaker sound system.
Image: Supplied
The flagship Aspire model builds on these features with additional niceties, including full grain leather upholstery, an eight-way electronically adjustable driver's seat, a power sliding panoramic sunroof and a larger nine-inch Smartphone-Link Display Audio display with navigation. As with the GLS, a 12.3-inch digital driver display is included as standard.
Safety levels are high on the new Outlander, with both models shipping seven airbags, dusk sensing LED headlights with automatic high-beam assist, ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, an emergency stop signal system, hill start assist and hill descent control, as well as active stability and traction control.
Pricing for the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander range is:
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty, five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance package.
